AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the Congress won 75% of the 91 Assembly seats in Karnataka that her brother Rahul Gandhi had covered during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. She emphasized that the people’s demand for solutions to core issues like inflation, corruption, and unemployment should be addressed rather than indulging in diversionary tactics like the BJP.

Priyanka added that the Karnataka election results, as well as those of Himachal Pradesh, showed that the voters had rejected the BJP’s divisive politics.

Priyanka arrived at the ancient shrine of Lord Hanuman atop Jakhu hills in Shimla at 7.45 am, taking everyone by surprise. During her visit to Shimla, she interacted with party workers and the public, a shift from their normal practice.

She expressed her elation at the Karnataka win and pledged to fulfil the guarantees made to the people. Priyanka later headed to the Indian Coffee House to sip coffee with party leaders and took selfies with women and children. She was accompanied by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state Congress president Pratibha Singh, ministers, and party leaders.