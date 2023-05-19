Ghumarwin: Local villagers from Baloh village in the Ghumarwin sub-division staged a protest at the Baloh toll plaza on the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane road, causing significant traffic disruption for about three hours. The villagers expressed their grievances and demands, leading SDM Ghumarwin Gaurav Chowdhary to intervene and resolve the situation.

On Thursday morning, the villagers gathered at the toll plaza, raising slogans against both the administration and the construction company responsible for the four-lane road. They effectively halted traffic, allowing only one ambulance to pass while preventing other vehicles from moving forward.

During the protest, the agitated villagers highlighted their concerns regarding the adverse impact of increased traffic on their land, which is situated across the four-lane road. Crossing the road has become increasingly challenging for the villagers, who rely on their land for cultivation. Despite the villagers’ repeated written requests for the construction of an underpass, the administration has only provided hollow promises without any tangible progress.

Adding to their plight, the villagers raised the issue of water diversion from the four-lane road towards their fields during the rainy seasons, causing damage to their agricultural land. Despite requesting that the water flow be redirected towards the ravine, no action has been taken thus far.

Besides resolving the issues, the villagers have also demanded suitable employment opportunities for the unemployed youth from their village at the toll plaza. Representatives from the Four-lane Company, responsible for constructing the road, attempted to persuade the villagers to conclude their protest but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Finally, SDM Ghumarwin Gaurav Chowdhary arrived at the scene and assured the villagers that their concerns would be addressed during a meeting scheduled with the NHAI on May 23rd. Encouraged by this commitment, the villagers agreed to end their protest, hopeful that their demands would be taken into account in the forthcoming discussion.