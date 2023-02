Mandi: A massive landslide blocked the Manali-Chandigarh National Highway near ‘5 Mile’ in the Mandi district on Sunday.

The road blockade has caused a long queue of vehicles on the road and the traffic has been diverted to the alternative routes between Mandi and Kullu via Mandi-Kataula-Kullu road.

Heavy machinery has been pressed to clear the National Highway. The National Highway Authority of India is expected to clear the boulders from the road soon.