Manali: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that within the next two years the travelling distance between Delhi to Kullu would be reduced to seven hours. Gadkari said that four tunnels will be built between Manali-Leh. These tunnels will be constructed at Shinkula, Baralacha, Tangalangala and Lachungala.

While inaugurating and laid foundation stones of road projects worth Rs.6,155 crore for Himachal Pradesh through video conferencing from Manali, he said that roads were also important for the tourism promotion and Himachal, being a tourist state, better roads in the State would go a long way in tourism promotion. This would give a big boost to tourism development in the State.

He said that road projects worth Rs. 15000 crore would be awarded to Himachal Pradesh this year. DPR for construction of 40 kilometers left bank road project at Manali would be prepared at the earliest.

He dedicated four lane Parwanoo-Solan section of NH-22 (new NH-05) having length of 39.14 kilometers constructed at a cost of Rs. 1303 crore.

He laid foundation stones of four-lane of Kangra Bypass to Bhangbar section of NH-88 (new NH-303, 503) having length of 18.13 kilometers to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 1323 crore, four-lane of Kiratpur to Nerchowk (Greenfield alignment) section NH-21 (new NH-205,154) having length of 47.75 kilometers to be constructed by spending Rs. 2098 crore, four-lane/two-lane of Paonta Sahib to Hewna section of NH-707 (Green National Highway Corridor Project) of 25 kilometers length to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 273 crore, two lane of Hewna to Ashyari section of NH-707 (Green National Highways Corridor Project) of 25 kilometers length on which Rs. 243 crore would be spent, two lane/intermediate lane of Ashyri to Sri Kyari section of NH-707 (Green National Highways Corridor Project) of 25 kilometers length to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 346 crore, up-gradation of Intermediate lane of Sri Kyari to Gumma section of NH-707 (Green National Highway Corridor Project) of 19.9 kilometers length to be built by spending Rs. 349 crore, up-gradation of an intermediate lane of Gumma to Fediz section of NH-707 (Green National Highway Corridor Project) having length of 8.65 kilometres on which Rs. 126 crore would be incurred, two-lane of Paonta-Rajban-Shillai-Meenus-Hatkoti road NH 707 having length of 12.71 kilometres to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 94 crore.

He has assured that all the roads, foundation stones of which were laid by him today would be completed within a stipulated time period.

“The Union Government will provide all possible assistance to the State Government for construction of alternative mode of transportation such as cable car etc. and for strengthening the road networks in the state” he added.