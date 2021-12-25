Himachal CM unveils statue of Former PM at Kullu

Kullu: Himachal Pradesh remembered former Prime Minister and Bharat Rattan Atal Behari Vajpayee on his 97th birth anniversary.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a special program, paid floral tributes to Bharat Ratan Atal Behari Vajpayee, by garlanding the portrait of the former Prime Minister. He also unveiled a statue of the former Prime Minister at Mall Road, Manali in Kullu district today.

Later, the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting at Prini, the village of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratan Atal Behari Vajpayee and said that the people of Kullu district were fortunate that Atal Behari Vajpayee had special love and benevolence for the region. He said

Despite his busy schedule as Prime Minister of India, Atal Behari Vajpayee visited Prini every year and for a few days the whole Government used to function from this small village. He said that due to the special benevolence of the Prime Minister, the State received liberal assistance from the Centre.

Crediting former PM for many developmental projects in the state, Jai Ram Thakur stated that the Atal Tunnel was the vision of the former Prime Minister which has virtually transformed the economy of the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 20 lakh for the construction of a community centre at Prini village, Rs 10 lakh for construction of Janjghar in Prini. He also announced rupees two lakh for local Yuvak Mandal for the purchase of cricket and volleyball kits from his discretionary fund.