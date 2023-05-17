Shoolini University has opened a state-of-the-art research center focused on exploring the realms of Extended Reality (ER) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre was inaugurated by Swami Smaranananda Giri, Vice-President of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India and an accomplished leader in engineering.

Equipped with advanced XR devices, high-end computers, and cutting-edge facilities in AR, VR, and AI, the Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre aims to revolutionize the field of advanced technology exploration and foster an environment of innovation and practical application. Under the guidance of proficient professors and industry partners, students will work on live, cutting-edge projects during their course of study.

“The Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre is an investment in the future of technology, positioning Shoolini University as a leader in advanced technology exploration,” said Ashish Khosla, President of Innovation at Shoolini University. “Our students will be empowered to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow, shaping the future of technology and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”

With collaborations established with organizations such as IBM, AWS, Infosys, and Unity Software, the Yogananda XR & AR Research Centre is set to become a hub for advanced research and education, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation.