As the Shimla Municipal Corporation (MC) Elections draw closer, the excitement and anticipation among the people of Shimla have peaked. With 102 candidates contesting for 34 wards, the fate of the election now rests in the hands of over 90,000 eligible voters. The State Election Commission data reveals that out of the total eligible voters, 49,759 are males, while 44,161 are females.

The ruling Congress party in the state is looking to regain control of the Shimla MC after being elected to power in December last year. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to hold onto their position as the ruling party in the outgoing board of the corporation.

In the run-up to the elections, the Congress party has promised to introduce policies to regulate multi-storey buildings. On the other hand, the BJP has made a promise to provide 40,000 liters of free water to every household every month and implement a ‘one corporation, one tax’ policy.

The Congress party has outlined its vision for a cleaner, greener, and more organized Shimla city. It has also promised better health facilities for old age homes, houses for the destitute and homeless poor. Indoor stadiums, grain markets, vegetable markets, transport areas, and wood depots are among the other promises made by the Congress party, while questioning the 10 Guarantees made by Congress during the Assembly elections.

The BJP has promised Shimla MC voters a “One Corporation, One Tax” system, a waiver of up to 50% of garbage bills, accessible toilets in every ward/locality, and parking facilities in every locality. The BJP has also promised to provide 2 biswa land for poor Dhara owners and ensure the right to housing with the motto of “Jahan Dhara, Wahi Makan.”

The voting for the Shimla MC Elections took place on Tuesday, and the results of the elections are expected to be declared on Thursday. The people of Shimla are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious in this battle of prestige between the two major political parties.