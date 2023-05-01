The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Shimla and Sardar Patel University (SPU) Mandi will conduct a joint Common Entrance Test for admission to B.Ed. programs in affiliated colleges. The notification for the same has been released, and the HPU has also revised the schedule for the admission process.

Candidates can now apply online for the B.Ed. Common Entrance Test, which has already started. After the completion of the online application process, candidates will be given time to correct any mistakes in their examination form from May 31 to June 1. The Joint Entrance Examination for B.Ed. will take place on June 15, and the tentative date for declaring the results is June 27. The merit list will be issued on July 6, and the counselling schedule will be released later.

The online application fee for general category/EWS/O.B.C. candidates is Rs 1100, while for SC/ST category candidates, it is Rs 550.

HPU has released the prospectus for the Common Entrance Test and uploaded it on its website. The Common Entrance Test will be conducted by HPU, which means that candidates will not have to give separate entrance examinations for both universities. After the establishment of Sardar Patel University, 35 private B.Ed. colleges have come under this university, while HPU has 38 private B.Ed. colleges.

Candidates can contact the university at telephone numbers 0177-2833648, 2833588, and 2830891 for additional information related to the B.Ed. Common Entrance Test.

The joint Common Entrance Test will help streamline the admission process and reduce the burden on students who would otherwise have to appear for separate entrance examinations. This move will make it easier for students to apply for B.Ed. programs in affiliated colleges and pursue their career aspirations.