Shimla: As the residents of Shimla await the outcome of the Municipal Corporation elections, the administration has announced that the road from Brockhurst to Kasumpti will remain closed for the movement of all types of vehicles on the day of counting, i.e., 4th May. The decision has been taken to avoid any untoward incident or disturbance during the process.

The administration has, however, clarified that emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply on the road. The traffic between Chhota Shimla to Kasumpti will be diverted through the Brockhurst-Vikasnagar road. The administration has requested commuters to cooperate and follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

The polling for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections was held on 2nd May, and the results are highly anticipated by the residents. The Shimla MC Elections have been closely contested, and the outcome of the elections is important for both the ruling Congress and Opposition BJP.

As the administration gears up for the counting day, the closure of the key road is likely to affect the traffic movement in the area. However, the authorities have assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of the citizens.

The residents of Shimla are eagerly waiting for the election results, and the outcome will determine the future of the city’s growth and development.