Shimla: The BJP today released its elections manifesto for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled to be held on May 2, 2023. The Leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur, presented the party’s manifesto, outlining its promises and achievements in a public event.

Addressing the gathering, Jairam Thakur emphasized that the BJP is committed to fulfilling the hopes and expectations of the people of Shimla and living up to their vision in letter and spirit. He assured that there would be no false guarantees, and the party is determined to provide timely facilities to the residents of Shimla.

Jairam Thakur blamed the Congress party for making false promises during the assembly elections and accused them of misleading the public. Furthermore, Jairam Thakur accused Congress of causing delays in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections by entangling the matter in court and obstructing the election process. He expressed disappointment at the elections not being held on time due to the Congress party’s actions.

Highlighting the party’s promises, Jairam Thakur mentioned several key points from the BJP’s manifesto. The promises include free water of up to 40,000 liters per month, implementation of the “One Corporation One Tax” system, waiver of garbage bills by up to 50%, accessible toilets in every ward/locality, and parking facilities in every locality. The BJP also promised to provide 2 biswa land for poor Dhara owners and ensure the right to housing with the motto of “Jahan Dhara, Wahi Makan”. The party also pledged to set up ‘open gyms’ in every locality of every ward, install CCTV cameras in every ward, and establish a task force to reduce the problems caused by increasing cases of stray dogs and monkeys.

In addition, the BJP promised to provide night shelters and labour hostels for daily wage earners, labourers, and self-employed people in need of shelter. The party’s manifesto emphasized its commitment to promoting a clean and green Shimla, an environment-friendly Shimla, and a drug-free Shimla.

Jairam Thakur reiterated BJP’s commitment to fulfil the promises and work towards the betterment of Shimla and its residents. He urged the public to support the party in the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections and vote for BJP to bring about a positive change in the city.

The release of the BJP’s vision letter and promises in the manifesto sets the stage for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, with the party aiming to win the trust of the people and implement its vision for the development of Shimla.