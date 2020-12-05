Shimla: Accepting the pandemic as a challenge, BJP state incharge for Himachal Pradesh Avinash Rai Khanna said that his party will fight it by taking proactive measures.

He said that BJP will take a slew of measures, wherein the Mahila Morcha will be make face masks and the young brigade, Yuva Morcha will distribute the same.

This will be a week long program at state level, he added.

He further said that 2021 is a challenge for BJP, as the state goes to Panchayat and Municipal Corporation polls.

“Our party has an agenda- ‘Panchayat se Parliament Tak’ (from Panchayat to Parliament). The party pledges to win maximum number of Sarpanch and Mayor in the upcoming Panchayat elections and municipal corporation polls,” said Khanna.

He said BJP will work with the slogan of ‘My government, Good government, My party Good party’ ( Meri Sarkar Acchi Sarkar, Meri party Acchi party )

In these difficult times of the pandemic, all BJP office bearers, 2017 election representatives and BJP leaders will not loose contact with workers and will telephonically be in touch with them, he added.