Shimla: Shimla experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for the next three days. According to IMD chief Surendra Paul, the alert has been issued for some areas in the state and a warning for heavy rainfall has been given.

Kangra district received the highest rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours, with reports of hailstorms in many parts of Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts. The heavy rains are expected to continue for the next 48 hours, causing a significant drop in temperature.

Due to the low temperatures, the maximum temperature in the state was two to seven notches below normal, with Una being the hottest at 34.6 degrees Celsius. The continuous rainfall and stormy conditions are causing concern for farmers as they may harm crops. Hailstorms and heavy rain can cause extensive damage to standing crops and fruit plants, and this could lead to significant economic losses for the farmers.

Tourists planning to visit Shimla are advised to check the weather forecast before making their travel plans.