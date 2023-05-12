The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is all set to elect its Mayor and Deputy Mayor on May 15, following the recent local body elections where the Congress gained control over the prestigious Shimla MC after a decade.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on his return from campaigning in Karnataka, announced that a meeting of the 24 newly elected councillors would be held on May 14 to seek their opinions on the matter.

Sources suggest that Surinder Chauhan, a close associate of Sukhu and councillor from Chhota Shimla, is likely to be elected as the Mayor. Meanwhile, the post of Deputy Mayor could go to a senior woman councillor, including Sushma Kuthiala and Simmi Nanda.