Shimla: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh has demanded the Indian Railway Board to approve the resumption of key infrastructure projects in Shimla, aimed at easing the city’s persistent traffic woes. In a meeting with the Chairman and CEO of the Indian Railway Board, Satish Kumar, in New Delhi today, Singh pressed for the immediate restart of construction work on the flyover at the Vidhan Sabha junction and the viaduct along Victory Tunnel, both of which had been stalled due to delayed approvals from Northern Railways.

Singh highlighted the critical role these projects play in decongesting traffic in Shimla, a city that draws thousands of tourists each year. “The flyover and viaduct are essential to addressing the traffic bottlenecks in the heart of Shimla. The work has been on hold for months, and further delays would worsen the situation for both residents and visitors,” Singh emphasized during his meeting.

The construction of these two key structures, which are part of the city’s larger infrastructure development under the Smart City Project, had been stalled since April. The delay in approvals was hindering progress, causing further traffic congestion, particularly around the Vidhan Sabha and Victory Tunnel areas—both major traffic junctions.

Responding to Singh’s concerns, Satish Kumar directed the railway authorities to take immediate action. “The issues causing the delay have been resolved, and work will resume immediately,” he assured. He added that restarting the construction would provide much-needed relief for Shimla’s traffic management efforts.

In addition to the halted flyover and viaduct, Vikramaditya Singh also discussed the expansion of Himachal Pradesh’s railway network, with a particular focus on the Bhanupali-Bilaspur railway line. This expansion is expected to improve connectivity in the state and enhance travel options for both locals and tourists. Satish Kumar confirmed that the Bhanupali-Bilaspur project is progressing according to schedule.

Following the meeting, Vikramaditya Singh expressed his gratitude to the Railway Board for acting promptly on his request. “I appreciate the swift action taken by the Chairman and his team. The resumption of these stalled projects is crucial for easing Shimla’s traffic burden, and I am glad that the Railway Board has taken steps to resolve the issue,” Singh stated.

The flyover at the Vidhan Sabha junction and the viaduct along Victory Tunnel are part of Shimla’s broader efforts to modernize its infrastructure and reduce congestion. Once completed, these projects are expected to streamline traffic flow, making commuting and tourism in the city smoother and more efficient.