After months of closure due to heavy snowfall, the Manali-Leh road has finally opened its gates to eager tourists. On the first day of its reopening, a total of 407 vehicles embarked on the scenic journey, marking the resumption of travel along this renowned route.

Under the newly implemented Odd-Even system, vehicles were permitted to travel from Manali to Leh on Monday, following even dates. Among the vehicles were trucks transporting goods and numerous tourists, all excited to explore the breathtaking landscapes that lie ahead. The initial day’s success was further enhanced as approximately 50 vehicles that had been halted at Sarchu, on the Leh side, were also allowed to proceed towards Manali.

As travellers make their way along the Manali-Leh road, they are greeted by snow-covered vistas that add a touch of enchantment to the journey. However, beyond Lahaul’s Darcha, the road conditions become more challenging, with sections reduced to one-way traffic due to heavy snow accumulation. Determined to ensure smooth passage for tourists, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has embarked on an arduous task of double-laning the entire 427-kilometre route up to Sarchu by meticulously clearing the snow.

The introduction of the Odd-Even system is expected to regulate traffic flow on the route until May 31, allowing BRO sufficient time to complete the road expansion project. Meanwhile, visitors revel in the delight of the picturesque surroundings as they navigate their way through this iconic mountainous terrain.

In coordination with the reopening, the Lahaul-Spiti administration has implemented revised traffic timings on the Manali-Leh route. Between the hours of 6:00 am and 8:30 am, four-by-four vehicles are granted passage, while commercial vehicles are permitted from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm, specifically from Darcha to Sarchu-Manali. These adjusted timings will be effective until the end of May, serving as a temporary measure to accommodate the ongoing infrastructure development. From June 1 onward, the strategic road will be accessible to all types of vehicles, ensuring greater accessibility for travellers.

To enhance safety on the treacherous stretch beyond Baralacha, authorities have introduced the Odd-Even system, designed to minimize risks associated with the narrow and slippery road conditions. As per the system, vehicles will be allowed to travel from Manali to Leh on even dates, including May 22, 24, 26, 28, and 30. Conversely, vehicles departing from Leh to Baralacha-Manali will be permitted on odd dates, specifically May 23, 25, 27, 29, and 31. Superintendent of Police Mayank Chowdhary affirmed the successful implementation of the Odd-Even system for vehicle movement along the Manali-Leh road, which commenced on Monday.

With the reopening of this iconic route, tourists are eager to embark on an adventure of a lifetime, relishing the captivating landscapes and experiencing the rich cultural tapestry that awaits them on their journey from Manali to Leh. As the snow begins to recede, nature lovers, thrill-seekers, and explorers alike can rejoice in the opportunity to traverse this scenic marvel once again.