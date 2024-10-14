Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has voiced his support for conducting elections through ballot papers, questioning the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in India. In a recent interview with a national private channel, Sukhu raised concerns about the transparency of EVMs, stating that many countries that originally developed EVM technology have now reverted to ballot paper voting.

“When the central government is considering ‘One Nation, One Election’ by 2029, why can’t elections be conducted through ballot papers?” the Chief Minister asked. He argued that switching to ballot papers would help eliminate doubts surrounding the electoral process and strengthen democracy. Sukhu also pointed out that countries that pioneered the use of EVMs have now returned to manual voting, raising further questions about their continued use in India.

The Chief Minister’s remarks come in the backdrop of a growing debate over the reliability of EVMs, especially following recent controversies in the Haryana elections. “If there is no doubt in politics, how will democracy be strengthened?” he added, emphasizing that addressing concerns is crucial for democratic growth.

Sukhu Responds to Questions on Minister Vikramaditya Singh

In response to a query about Minister Vikramaditya Singh, CM Sukhu defended the young leader, stating that he has every right to express his views. “He is still learning and has the right to speak,” Sukhu said, highlighting the minister’s potential and room for growth.

Financial Burden Left by Previous Government

Turning to the state’s financial challenges, Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government, led by former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, for leaving Himachal Pradesh with a debt burden of ₹85,000 crores. He also mentioned the additional ₹10,000 crore liability stemming from the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission for state employees. Sukhu clarified that his administration has been forced to take further loans to manage these inherited liabilities. “I have not come to power to enjoy it, but to bring systemic change,” he asserted, underscoring his commitment to reform.

Sanjauli Protest and BJP’s “Sponsored” Demonstrations

The Chief Minister also addressed the recent protest in Sanjauli, Shimla, regarding the construction of an illegal mosque. He accused the BJP of sponsoring the demonstration, stating that the illegal structure was erected during the BJP’s tenure, not under the current government. He praised the Muslim community in Himachal for voluntarily taking the initiative to rectify the situation, in line with the state’s inclusive cultural values.

Sukhu did not shy away from criticizing the BJP for what he termed as “misleading politics.” He cited the BJP’s imposition of a controversial “toilet tax” in 2018 as an example. The tax targeted large hotels and industries that had their own water connections but used the government’s sewerage systems. The current government, he noted, had made necessary improvements to this policy, ensuring fair taxation.