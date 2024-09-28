Shimla – Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has addressed concerns raised by the Congress high command following his recent remarks on the street vendors issue. Singh clarified that there was a misconception about Himachal Pradesh following the Uttar Pradesh model regarding street vending regulations. He assured that a multi-party committee, constituted by the Assembly Speaker, will discuss all issues related to street vending on October 3.

The controversy arose after Singh’s comments about making it mandatory for street vendors to display their identity cards, which some top Congress leaders opposed. Singh was reminded by the high command that no one within the party can go against Congress’ policies and ideologies. A meeting was held on Friday with Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, who reiterated the party’s belief in Rahul Gandhi’s philosophy of combating hate with love.

In an interview, Singh described the situation as a media-created issue, blown out of proportion. He stated, “I have assured Venugopal that we are dedicated and loyal soldiers of the party and will not act against the party’s line. However, the state government must also ensure law and order, following the High Court and Supreme Court’s directions on urban livelihood.”

Singh emphasized that the street vending policy in Himachal Pradesh is based on existing legal directives and not modelled on Uttar Pradesh’s policies, which were rejected by the Supreme Court. He reiterated that the registration of street vendors is necessary for maintaining order and ensuring security, noting that Aadhaar cards or GST numbers should be recorded to address any potential law and order situations.

Amid criticism of his earlier remarks, Singh clarified, “The idea of Himachal following the UP model is a misconception. Himachal has its own legal framework, and we are implementing the law accordingly.”

The Public Works Minister also assured the high command that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh is committed to the people’s welfare and maintaining harmony. He added that discussions on the street vending issue will take place in the multi-party committee meeting on October 3, where solutions for demarcating and verifying vending zones will be explored.