In a bid to combat the high prevalence of tuberculosis (TB) in India, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni is set to adopt TB patients. The move comes as malnutrition is being identified as a significant cause of TB in patients.

University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Rajeshwar Chandel, has taken the initiative to start the program, which will see officers, employees, and managers of the university adopting TB patients. In addition to medical treatment, the adopting officers and employees will provide emotional support to patients, including proper nutrition to help them recover from the disease.

The Nishchay Mitra team will oversee the adoption process, with the government, Red Cross Society, and the general public being encouraged to participate in providing nutritious food to the patients. The goal is to reduce the death rate of TB patients and contribute to the government’s target of making India TB-free by 2025.

Prof. Chandel said that all teachers who take care of TB patients will participate actively and sincerely in the program. He emphasized the importance of making India TB-free for the betterment of humanity and noted that the university’s teachers will play a vital role in achieving this goal.

The adoption program is a significant step towards combating the TB epidemic in India and ensuring proper care and support for patients. It is hoped that other universities and institutions will follow suit, contributing to the fight against TB and helping to improve the health and well-being of millions of people across the country.