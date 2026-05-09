Dr. Harminder Singh Baweja has assumed charge as the Vice Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni. Faculty members, employees and students welcomed him at the university campus after he took over the responsibility.

An eminent floriculturist, Dr. Baweja has more than 36 years of experience in academics, research, administration and extension activities. During his career, he has held several key positions, including Managing Director of the Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, Director of Horticulture in Himachal Pradesh and Director of Horticulture in Uttarakhand. He also served as Professor and Head of the Department of Floriculture at the university.

Dr. Baweja has guided several postgraduate and Ph.D. scholars and published numerous research papers and books. He has contributed towards curriculum modernisation and skill development initiatives related to agriculture and horticulture. He also represented India at FAO conferences and participated in international exposure visits in Europe and the UAE.

He played an important role in strengthening horticulture infrastructure and agricultural marketing systems. During his tenure, around ₹150 crore was mobilised under World Bank-funded projects for agricultural marketing infrastructure. He also managed projects worth more than ₹8500 crore in Uttarakhand.

Dr. Baweja has received several honours, including the Prime Minister Award in 2017 for the implementation of the e-NAM initiative and the Asia Pacific Excellence Award.

After assuming office, Dr. Baweja said he would work to ensure that the university’s programmes and initiatives achieve their full potential. He said the focus would remain on preparing skilled graduates dedicated to the development of the agriculture and horticulture sectors. He also emphasized strengthening collaboration with alumni to create better opportunities for students and young professionals.