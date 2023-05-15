The HRTC drivers’ union is demanding their pending overtime dues, and has decided to stop the night service, potentially disrupting over 2,500 routes within and outside the state.

Protesting against the non-clearance of their pending overtime dues, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Drivers’ Union has decided to stop the night service from midnight. Around “2,500 routes within and outside the state” could face disruption due to the protest.

According to HRTC Drivers’ Union President Maan Singh, “Despite our notice, neither the government nor the management has come forward to sort out the issue. So we are left with no option but to stall the night service.” Singh further added that they would operate the night service only if they were given an advance of Rs. 3,900, which could be adjusted at the end of the month.

However, HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar said that not all drivers and conductors are with the protesting union and they had already paid two months of overtime a while back. They plan to pay for another month by the end of this month. Kumar also expressed that it was unfair on the drivers’ union’s part to stall services and harass the general public. They would look into resolving the issue to avoid inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, another HRTC union office-bearer said the government had already paid two months of overtime, so the employees should give it more time to clear the pending dues.

The drivers’ union demands payment for overtime dues from over three years, which amounts to Rs. 198 crore. “The drivers and conductors have to spend money for food and accommodation from their own pocket. No government is willing to look into it. We will go on night services only when we are paid in advance,” said Maan Singh.

As a result, the night service to Delhi, Haridwar, Amritsar, and a few other destinations outside the state and hundreds of stations within the state will be disrupted by the drivers’ union’s decision.

With the protest and halt in the night service, more than 2,500 routes within and outside the state could be affected. The HRTC management has promised to provide overtime dues by the end of the month, but the protesting drivers’ union is demanding an advance payment of Rs 3,900 before resuming the night services. The situation remains uncertain, and it is unclear when the night services will resume for the public.