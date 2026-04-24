Nauni (Solan): A revamped N-GEN (Next Generation) themed Post Office offering Wi-Fi, cafeteria and digital services was inaugurated on Friday at the campus of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, marking a shift towards youth-focused service spaces in Himachal Pradesh.

The modernised facility, developed by India Post, is designed to cater to the needs of students and digital users by combining traditional postal services with contemporary amenities. The Nauni centre is among 100 N-GEN Post Offices being set up across the country and is the fourth such facility in the state.

Vice Chancellor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel inaugurated the Post Office in the presence of Sanjay Singh, Harjinder Singh Bhatti and Sandeep Dharmani.

The facility has been equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, a cafeteria, mini library, digital payment systems and comfortable seating areas. Indoor recreational options such as chess have also been introduced to promote interaction among students. The Post Office has been relocated near the university’s main gate, improving access for students, staff and nearby residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Chandel said the initiative reflects a forward-looking approach and will benefit students by providing a modern, technology-enabled space. He appreciated the role of the postal department in connecting communities across the country.

Chief Postmaster General Sanjay Singh said the revamped centre has been designed in line with the expectations of the younger generation. He described it as a vibrant hangout-cum-service hub and added that the N-GEN initiative represents a major step in transforming citizen service delivery with a focus on digital users.

Earlier, Sandeep Dharmani welcomed the gathering and said the facility would not only simplify postal services but also serve as a space for interaction and inspiration.