Solan: Nauni University has achieved a significant milestone as four of its nurseries have been recognized at the national level by the ICAR-Central Agroforestry Research Institute. This certification underscores the university’s commitment to promoting sustainable forestry and agroforestry practices.

The certified nurseries include the Forest Tree Nursery at Nauni’s main campus, the Tree Improvement, Horticulture, and Forestry College at Neri, and the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Institute in Jachh, Kangra. These nurseries are now authorized to supply high-quality, disease-free plants, specially tailored to suit local soil and climatic conditions.

The recognition under the Forest Nursery Recognition Initiative aims to improve the quality and management of forest nurseries across India. Nauni University’s certified plants will now be distributed nationwide with verified authenticity, ensuring their suitability for diverse environmental conditions. Previously, while the university’s plants were purchased by several states, there was no formal certification to guarantee their quality.

Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan, Director of Research at Nauni University, highlighted the broader impact of this achievement. “This recognition allows farmers to access government schemes and financial assistance for agroforestry projects, making it more economical to invest in quality plants. Additionally, sustainable practices adopted by these nurseries will help improve soil health and enhance the overall ecosystem,” he stated.

The certified nurseries are expected to play a crucial role in promoting agroforestry by providing plants that thrive in local conditions. These plants will not only support reforestation and afforestation efforts but also contribute to the long-term success of plantations by improving soil health and ecosystem stability.