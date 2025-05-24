Solan | Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni has entered into a strategic international partnership with the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest (USAMV), Romania. The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on academic and research projects, with a strong focus on temperate and subtropical fruit crops.

The MoU was formally signed by UHF Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel and USAMV Vice Rector Prof. Stănică Florin, in the presence of Prof. Dr. Asănică Adrian Constantin. Also present at the event were Dr. Thibaut Mallausa, Project Manager of the Global ACROPICS initiative, and Dr. Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education at UHF.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in UHF’s efforts to expand its global footprint in horticultural research. Both universities will engage in joint academic programmes, faculty and student exchanges, and collaborative research aimed at developing eco-friendly practices and improving fruit crop productivity.

USAMV, which is actively researching crops like kiwi, grapes, apricots, pears, figs, avocados, cherries, and blueberries, expressed keen interest in UHF’s expertise in temperate and subtropical horticulture. The shared areas of focus are expected to lead to impactful research outcomes that benefit both institutions.

The MoU signing took place on the sidelines of the European Research Alliance Event, organised in collaboration with the International Agroecological Crop Protection Initiative (ACPI), the EU-funded ACROPICS project, and the European Cooperation in Science and Technology (COST). UHF Nauni is a partner institution in the ACROPICS project, which promotes agroecological innovations to reduce reliance on chemical pesticides.

“This partnership will allow us to pool knowledge, resources, and expertise to work toward sustainable horticulture and innovative crop protection techniques,” said Vice Chancellor Prof. Chandel.

Founded in 1852, USAMV is Romania’s oldest agronomic university, housing seven faculties and serving over 12,000 students. It is known for its cutting-edge laboratories and multidisciplinary approach to agriculture, horticulture, veterinary sciences, and biotechnology.