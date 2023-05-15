The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) Drivers Union has decided to postpone their strike after Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri gave them time for a meeting. The decision means that night bus services will continue to run normally, providing relief to thousands of commuters who depend on them.

The Deputy Chief Minister and HRTC Managing Director Sandeep Kumar will meet with the office bearers of the Drivers Union at the Secretariat on May 18 at 11:30 am. The meeting aims to address the issues raised by the drivers and operators, including the non-payment of advance night allowances.

Sandeep Kumar assured the public that the HRTC is taking necessary steps to ensure that the drivers and operators are not put under undue pressure, and the public is not inconvenienced. He instructed all divisional and regional managers to hold talks with the drivers and take them into confidence.

Earlier, the Drivers Union had announced a boycott of night services, citing non-payment of advance night allowances. However, the HRTC Managing Director confirmed that the corporation had already issued two months’ overtime payment to the employees and will give another month’s overtime payment by the end of this month.

The decision to postpone the strike has been welcomed by the public and local businesses that rely heavily on night bus services. Commuters expressed their relief and thanked the Deputy Chief Minister and HRTC Managing Director for addressing the issue promptly.

The HRTC Drivers Union has shown that peaceful dialogue can resolve issues and benefit all stakeholders. The public can now look forward to smooth and uninterrupted night bus services, thanks to the timely intervention of the government and HRTC management.