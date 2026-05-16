The All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Agroforestry under the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry at Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry has been honoured with the prestigious Dr. S. Chinnamani Award for Excellence in Agroforestry Extension–2025 for its contribution towards promoting agroforestry practices among farmers and stakeholders in Himachal Pradesh.

The award was jointly presented by the Indian Society of Agroforestry and the Central Agroforestry Research Institute during the National Agroforestry Day celebrations held earlier this month in Jhansi. The award was conferred by Dr. A.K. Nayak, who appreciated the centre’s efforts in advancing agroforestry practices in the hill regions of Himachal Pradesh.

Among the 37 AICRP–Agroforestry centres functioning across the country, the Nauni centre earned national recognition for its extension activities and farmer outreach programmes. During the last five years, the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry organised 40 extension programmes and trained 3,379 farmers, including women and beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. The programmes focused on climate-resilient agroforestry practices and sustainable farming methods.

The project is being led by Dr. Rohit Bishist along with team member Dr. Prem Prakash. The award recognised the contribution of the entire AICRP–Agroforestry team towards sustainable agroforestry development and farmer empowerment in the state. The award was formally received by Dr. Rohit Bishist from Dr. A.K. Nayak.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Harminder Singh Baweja congratulated the team for bringing recognition to both the university and Himachal Pradesh through their work in research, extension and farmer outreach. Dean Forestry Dr. C.L. Thakur and other scientists also congratulated the team on the achievement.