Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice Chancellor of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has been recognized as an Honorary Life Fellow of the Entomological Society of India (ESI). The honour was conferred during the National Symposium on ‘Frontiers in Entomology-2025’ and the ESI Foundation Day event, held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Entomological Society of India, established in 1938, is among the largest professional organizations in the country, dedicated to advancing entomological research. The society publishes the Indian Journal of Entomology and numerous technical publications to support researchers and practitioners in the field.

Prof. Chandel is renowned for his extensive contributions to insect-pest management, honey bee ecology, pesticide toxicology, and natural farming practices. His work has been instrumental in promoting sustainable agriculture and enhancing farmers’ income. He played a key role in implementing the Himachal Pradesh government’s flagship program, the Prakritik Kheti Khushhal Kisan Yojana (PK3Y), bringing over 1.70 lakh farmers into natural farming practices.

As the Vice Chancellor of UHF since May 2022, Prof. Chandel has led over 20 national and state-funded research projects and published more than 200 research papers in esteemed journals. His collaborative efforts with national and international institutions have generated valuable scientific data on sustainable agricultural practices.

Prof. Chandel has also served on various national committees, including the National Advisory Committee for Promoting Natural Farming and the ICAR Society’s General and Governing Bodies. His expertise has been sought for chairing and participating in committees such as QRTs and the Search-cum-Selection Committees for Vice-Chancellors in several universities.

Expressing his gratitude to the ESI for the honour, Prof. Chandel stated that the recognition strengthens his commitment to working for the welfare of farmers across the country. His efforts continue to empower farmers, especially women, and promote sustainable agricultural practices in mountainous regions and beyond.