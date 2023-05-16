Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is bracing itself for adverse weather conditions in the upcoming days, as the Meteorological Center Shimla predicts rainfall in certain parts of the middle and higher hills of the state from May 17 to 20. The forecast also includes the possibility of light snowfall in the higher peaks. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued, cautioning against thunderstorms in one or two areas during this period.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Shimla and other regions are currently experiencing relatively clear weather. However, as temperatures continue to rise, the mountains are encountering a surge in heat. Una has already witnessed temperatures soaring beyond 40 degrees Celsius, while Keylong recorded a chilly minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius.

In a separate but promising development, the Manali-Leh road has reopened for traffic after a six-month closure due to heavy snowfall. This crucial route now allows for one-way travel from Lahaul, permitting specially equipped four-by-four vehicles and chained vehicles to traverse the road between 8:00 am and 11:00 am.