Rajgarh – A devastating road accident in Sirmour district claimed the lives of four individuals, including a couple, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 am when a car lost control and veered into a ditch near Pabour on the Khairi-Lancheta road. Regrettably, all four occupants of the vehicle perished at the scene of the accident. The deceased have been identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jeevan Singh (63), Suma Devi (54), residents of Faggu Dahan village in Rajgarh, and Rekha (25), a resident of Thanoga Rajgarh.

The exact cause of the accident, which tragically claimed the lives of individuals from the same village, is yet to be determined. The local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Upon learning of the accident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow. He extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragic loss and directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to them during this difficult time.