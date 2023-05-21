Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has made changes to the entrance examination schedule for admission to its postgraduate (PG) courses. The decision was made in response to demands from students, as well as to avoid clashes with the entrance exams of universities in other states. The university administration has rescheduled the entrance examinations for several courses.

The new dates for the entrance examinations are as follows:

MA Social Work, MA (J&MC), MA Public Administration, and M.Tech (CS) will now be held on June 12. Additionally, the entrance exams for MA Yoga, MA Psychology, and MA Sociology will take place on June 13, while FYICTTM, MA Sanskrit, M.Ed, and BHM entrance exams are scheduled for June 14. On June 15, candidates will sit for the entrance exams of MA Economics and MA History, while MTTM, MA English, MA Visual Arts, and Music (Performing Arts) exams will be conducted on June 16. MA Rural Development, BCA, BBA, and MCA entrance exams will be held on June 17. Furthermore, MA Physical Education Ground Test and MPEd exams are scheduled for June 17 and 18, while MFA (Pahari Miniatures and Paintings), MSc Environment Science, and MBA Rural Development exams will take place on June 19.

HPU-MAT (Himachal Pradesh University Management Aptitude Test) has also been rescheduled and will now be held on June 20. This entrance exam is specifically for admission to the MBA course. Moreover, the entrance exams for MSc Physics, Botany, M.Com, and MA Political Science are scheduled for June 21. On June 22, candidates will sit for the entrance exams of MA Physical Education, MSc Microbiology, MPEd, and MSc Biotechnology. The entrance exams for MSc Chemistry, Mathematics, and Zoology are planned for June 23, while LLB, MA Geography, and MA Hindi exams will take place on June 24. Finally, MA Business Economics and MA Translation entrance exams have been rescheduled for June 26.

The revised schedule of entrance examinations was approved by Vice-Chancellor Prof. SP Bansal and announced on Saturday. Applicants can contact the university’s helpline numbers, 0177-2830922 and 0177-2833888, for additional information related to the entrance exams.

The rescheduling of these entrance examinations aims to ensure a smooth and convenient process for candidates applying for various PG courses at Himachal Pradesh University.