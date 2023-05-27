In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has announced plans to fill 557 positions across various categories. The recruitment process will be carried out through the Institute Banking Personal Selection (IBPS), ensuring a fair and transparent selection process.

The decision was made during a recent Board of Directors meeting, where several crucial matters were discussed, including the expansion and modernization of banking services. Recognizing the urgent need to address the staff shortage in cooperative banks, the bank’s newly appointed director, Keshav Nayak, revealed that the vacant positions would be filled within the next three months.

Moreover, as part of its strategic growth plan, the bank has approved the opening of 50 new branches across the entire state in the near future. This expansion aims to enhance accessibility to banking services for the public, while also creating additional employment opportunities.

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony at the Sundernagar district office, Nayak highlighted the importance of recruitment and promotion, emphasizing that no significant hiring or promotions had taken place in the State Cooperative Bank over the past five years. However, he assured that within the next week, promotions would commence for 390 positions, ranging from junior to senior officers.

Nayak also stressed the bank’s commitment to maintaining transparency throughout the recruitment and promotion processes. He encouraged all officers and employees to uphold the values of honesty and integrity in their respective roles, fostering a strong work ethic within the organization.