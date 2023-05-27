In a surprising turn of events, the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) in colleges affiliated with Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Sardar Patel University Mandi has hit a roadblock. With no preparations made regarding the new education policy, approximately 200 colleges in the state are left in a state of uncertainty. As a result, the admission process for the upcoming session will continue to follow the old syllabus.

The absence of orders from the education department and universities to implement NEP and conduct admissions accordingly has led colleges to opt for the existing UG first-year syllabus, aligning with the previous session’s curriculum. This decision means that admissions for all graduate degree courses in the upcoming session will be based on the existing syllabus.

Despite the ongoing UG admission schedule set to begin on June 30, there is insufficient time to adequately prepare for NEP implementation, develop the required syllabi, seek approval, and have the ordinances endorsed by the relevant authorities. The lack of a government-level decision and progress in the Education Department regarding NEP has resulted in a standstill in syllabus preparation and the formulation of necessary ordinances.

The Executive Council (EC) meeting held on April 7 by HPU failed to reach a consensus on the implementation of NEP. Consequently, the decision was deferred until colleges are equipped with the required facilities aligned with the policy. The completion of the pending process is contingent upon government orders, further prolonging the uncertainty surrounding NEP implementation.

While many private universities in Himachal Pradesh have taken the initiative to implement the New Education Policy, government-funded universities face challenges in executing the same. The NEP aims to enhance the education system by introducing a 4-year multi-disciplinary bachelor’s degree program with multiple exit options. Students completing one year receive a certificate, while those completing two years are awarded a diploma. The preferred option is the 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor’s degree.

The delayed implementation of NEP in Himachal Pradesh’s colleges raises concerns about the government’s ability to translate its initiatives into practical action. The future of NEP in the state remains uncertain, pending a government decision and the provision of necessary facilities to colleges.

The delay poses challenges for students, who will have to adapt to the old syllabus for the upcoming session. It also raises questions about the government’s commitment to educational reforms and the smooth transition to the new education policy. Students, parents, and educators await clarity on NEP implementation and hope for a swift resolution to ensure the seamless advancement of education in Himachal Pradesh.