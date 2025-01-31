Rationalization drive begins amid financial crisis; employee unions oppose decision

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board has decided to abolish 600 posts of engineers and employees in the first phase of its rationalization process. The move was approved during a Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday at the Electricity Board Headquarters, Kumar House, Shimla. The proposal will now be sent to the state government for final approval.

The rationalization is part of a broader strategy to address the financial crisis in the board. The Cabinet Sub-Committee, formed to restructure the board, had recommended staff reduction in its report to the government. In line with these recommendations, the Board of Directors approved the removal of these positions, primarily from the generation wing.

The Electricity Board currently has 25,435 sanctioned posts, but 11,989 of them are vacant. With 13,446 employees currently on payroll, the board plans to eliminate a total of 7,376 posts in phases. In the first phase, 600 posts will be abolished, with further reductions expected in the future. The plan aims to cut down 29% of the sanctioned positions. Board officials stated that the surplus employees would be accommodated in other departments.

The move has sparked opposition from the United Front, a coalition representing board employees. State Electricity Board employees union general secretary and United Front co-convener Heera Lal Verma criticized the decision, stating that it would lead to job insecurity and increased workload for the remaining staff. He announced that the union would take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. If their concerns are not addressed, employees may resort to protests.

The proposal will be reviewed by the state government before final implementation. With panchayat elections approaching and growing discontent among employees, the government may have to weigh the political and financial implications of the move. If the proposal is cleared, the rationalization process will begin soon, significantly reducing the workforce in the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board.