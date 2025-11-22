Shimla: In a major administrative reform, Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (HPSCB) has completely revamped its Human Resources policy by making promotions fully exam-based. Under the new system, all officers and employees will have to qualify a written examination to move to higher positions within the bank.

The step aims to ensure transparency, increase efficiency, and establish a merit-driven promotional structure. Employees will get two opportunities every year to appear for the promotion examination, giving qualified candidates better chances of advancing in their careers.

To maintain fairness and credibility, the bank has entrusted the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) with conducting the examinations. IBPS is known nationally for conducting recruitment and selection processes in the banking sector. Its involvement is expected to enhance the trust and transparency of the promotion system.

The first examination under the new policy will be conducted on November 23. Examination centers have been set up in Bilaspur, Solan, Kullu, Mandi, and Kangra districts. All arrangements, including security and surveillance, have been completed at the centers.

Bank Chairman Devendra Shyam said that the decision was essential to meet increasing competition in the banking industry and to strengthen internal transparency. He stated that merit-based promotions would not only recognize competent employees but would also lead to improved services and operational efficiency.

Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank currently has over 2,000 employees across different categories. The implementation of the new examination-based promotion system is expected to provide equal opportunities for all employees, ensure fair evaluation of competence, and contribute to better service delivery across the banking network in the future.