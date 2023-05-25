In a significant development, the Drug Department, operating under the State Drug Control Department, has apprehended the manager of a Baddi-based pharmaceutical company for allegedly distributing spurious drugs. The department swiftly responded to the situation by conducting a thorough operation, resulting in the seizure of illicit medications on the premises of the company. Subsequently, the accused woman manager was presented in court and subsequently placed on a three-day remand.

Reports suggest that the medicines supplied by the Baddi-based company in Uttar Pradesh were discovered to be counterfeit. Allegations have surfaced claiming that the Director had supplied fraudulent drugs worth crores to various states.

Taking the investigation forward, the drug department’s team apprehended the manager of the concerned pharmaceutical company in Baddi, while also confiscating the illicit medicines and manufacturing machinery from the premises. The accused Director has been placed under three days of police remand.

Manish Kapoor, the Assistant Drug Controller, stated that the department conducted the raid on Cyper Pharma in Baddi after the spurious drug case came to light in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, the company held a valid license issued by the department. The medicines produced within the company’s facilities were seized during the operation. Following the arrest of the Director, she was produced before the court, which subsequently granted a three-day remand for further investigation.