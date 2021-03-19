No plan to reduce the VAT: Himachal CM

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has generated revenue amounting to ₹ 2831.5 Crore on the sale of Petrol and Diesel in the State of Himachal Pradesh.

In an information tabled in the assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur revealed that “During the last three years upto 31.01.2021 the revenue amounting to ₹ 2831.5 Crore in terms of VAT has been generated on the sale of Petrol and Diesel in the State of Himachal Pradesh.”

In other question by Theog MLA Rakesh Singha, Himachal CM denied giving any Tax relief on Petrol and Diesel.

Petrol is costing around ₹ 88 and Diesel ₹ 80 in the state.

Due to high taxes on fuel, the cost of Petrol and Diesel are exuberating high. As per Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell, IOC, India is imposing approximately 69 percent tax, while Italy, France, Germany and Britain are other countries levying over 60 percent taxes on fuel.

On petrol, the excise duty levied is Rs 32.98 a litre, while on diesel it is Rs 31.83 per litre. Apart from central excise duty, the respective state governments are imposing VAT on the fuel, which varies from state to state, with Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Karnataka levying over 30 percent VAT — the highest among all Indian states. The state of Himachal Pradesh is among the states charging the lowest VAT.