Shimla: the state of Himachal Pradesh is on the verge of Coronavirus free state as three more patients have fully recovered.

Ten districts of the state are coronavirus-free now. They are Kangra, Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Bilaspur, Chamba Mandi and Kullu. While, 2 active cases from Una and Sirmaur are being treated at Bhota Charitable Hospital in Hamirpur and Katha’s ESIC in Solan district.

On Saturday, 364 persons were tested and 359 report were found negative and result of other five are still awaited. The state has so far tested 6836 persons, 13,609 were put under surveillance, while 6490 of them have completed observation period.

Total 40 positive cases were found in the state and 33 have fully recovered and 4 had migrated out from the state.

Una district had maximum 16 cases and Solan 9, Chamba 6, Kangra 5, Sirmour and Hamirpur had found 2 each positive case.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus is spreading nationwide and total cases have jumped to 40,000. Maharashtra has alone over 13000 cases, while virus positive cases in Gujarat has crossed 5000 mark. National Capital Delhi has over 4000 cases so far.

In the neighboring states of Himachal, Punjab has maximum 772 cases, UT Jammu and Kashmir 666, Haryana 376, Chandigarh 96, Uttrakhand 59 and Ladakh has 23 cases so far. Nationwide, over 10,000 patients have fully recovered, while 1323 have lost their lives.