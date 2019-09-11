Bandaru Dattatraya was sworn in as the 27th Governor of Himachal Pradesh in a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan today.

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, Judge of HP High Court administered the oath of office and secrecy to him. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Lady Governor Vasantha were also present on the occasion.

The Governor was also given an impressive Guard of Honour on the occasion. Chief Secretary Dr Shrikant Baldi read out the warrant of appointment.

Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar obtained the signature of the Governor on the charge certificate.

Interacting with the media person, the Governor said that Himachal Pradesh was known as the land of Gods and also identified as Veer Bhoomi. The state has high traditions, rich culture and customs, which makes this mountainous region apart from others.

“I consider it my privilege to have a chance to work as a Governor in this Himalayan state close to nature”,

said the Governor and added that nature has given immense beauty to Himachal and this state discussed in south India as well, especially for its natural grandeur and clean environment.

Bandaru Dattatraya said that he had a vast experience of public service as a politician and now he has to discharge the responsibility of the constitutional post. As a Governor, he could only help in accelerating the pace of development of the state. He would also like to contribute in taking the benefit of the welfare schemes being implemented by the government to the targeted beneficiaries so that they get the real benefits out of these schemes and programmes. He said that it would be his endeavour to take forward the pace of development in coordination with both the government and the Opposition.

He said that he would also like to work on some important issues, including tourism development, quality education and awareness against drug addiction in the state. He added that it was important to preserve nature by maintaining greenery, forests and rivers. He said that the literacy rate of Himachal was very high, probably second in the country after Kerala but he would like to add that education needs to be linked to employment.

“It will be my endeavour to move towards qualitative education in higher educational institutions. Attention should also be paid to qualitative as well as moral values”,

said Shri Dattatraya.

The Governor said that he had always been a person belonging to the poor, neglected, working and peasant class. It would be my endeavour that all the programmes and schemes of the government were implemented in the right direction, said the Governor. He added that there should be no place of drugs in the Dev Bhoomi and we would work together against evil like drugs.