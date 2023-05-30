Shimla – In a bid to ensure access to quality education for students, Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced today that the State Government would conduct a comprehensive review of certain schools that were previously de-notified. The review will focus on schools that now meet the required criteria for student strength, as determined by the Education Department. With a minimum requirement of 15 students for Middle Schools, 20 students for High Schools, and 25 students for Senior Secondary Schools, the government aims to reopen these institutions and provide educational opportunities to a greater number of students.

The cut-off dates for enrolment were set as March 31, 2023, for schools closing for winter and April 15, 2023, for schools closing for summer. Minister Rohit Thakur explained that the State Government had initially de-notified the schools based on the aforementioned criteria. However, upon further examination, it has come to the government’s attention that some schools now meet the required student strength. Consequently, a comprehensive review will be conducted to determine the appropriate decision for reopening such schools.

Emphasizing the government’s commitment to providing quality education to students in the state, particularly in remote and far-flung areas, Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted the challenges posed by limited financial resources. Despite these challenges, the State Government has made the decision to fill approximately 6,000 teaching positions in the education department, addressing the shortage of teaching staff. This move serves as a testament to the government’s dedication to strengthening educational institutions.

Furthermore, Minister Rohit Thakur pointed out that the previous BJP Government had opened and upgraded various institutions, including schools, within the last six months of its tenure, without allocating any budgetary provisions. However, the continued operation of these institutions would have required an additional annual budget of Rs. 5,000 crore.

The Education Minister also announced the State Government’s plan to establish one Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Model School in each assembly segment of the state, gradually and in phases. These schools aim to provide world-class education to students within their respective areas. Thirteen sites have already been identified, and construction activities for the first phase will commence shortly. The schools will be equipped with modern facilities, including hi-tech smart classrooms and playfields. Additionally, pre-primary and primary wing students will have access to an open play area for games during the day boarding time. The State Government is making earnest efforts to offer world-class education to the youth of the state.