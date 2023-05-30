Shimla – In a proactive move to ensure the safety and quality of bridges, the Public Works Department (PWD) has announced plans to conduct thorough inspections of under-construction bridges across the state. Teams from the department will be deployed to various districts to assess the construction standards, and strict action will be taken against any contractors found responsible for defects or substandard work. This decision comes in the wake of recent bridge accidents in Chamba and Hamirpur.

Both Chamba and Hamirpur have witnessed unfortunate incidents of bridge collapses, prompting a comprehensive investigation by the authorities. The findings of these investigations have been submitted to the State Government, revealing technical flaws in the construction of the bridges. In some instances, a portion of the bridge collapsed immediately after the removal of shuttering. Notably, two bridges on the Bharmour and Holi Marg in Chamba collapsed, along with another bridge over the Ravi River. Additionally, cracks were discovered in the Sandhapatan bridge, which connects Dharampur and Jogendranagar in Mandi, over the Beas River. The PWD promptly initiated an investigation into this bridge as well.

With the objective of preventing similar incidents in the future, the department has taken the initiative to ensure quality checks prior to the completion of construction. Notably, bridges with a budget exceeding five crores will undergo extensive investigation. Under this plan, Chief Engineers, along with teams of Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers, will conduct regular inspections of bridges within their respective areas. The Chief Engineer Project will then review the inspection reports and take appropriate action based on the findings.

The PWD’s proactive approach in inspecting under-construction bridges reflects the government’s commitment to public safety and infrastructure quality. By identifying and addressing potential issues at an early stage, the department aims to prevent any further incidents and ensure the construction of durable and reliable bridges across the state.