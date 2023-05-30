Shimla – Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. The oath of office was administered by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla in a solemn ceremony held at Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was also present on the occasion.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao brings with him a distinguished legal career and a wealth of experience. Born on August 7, 1966, in Hyderabad, he completed his undergraduate studies with a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree in Mathematics from Bhavans New Science College, Osmania. He went on to obtain his LL.B. degree from the University College of Law, Osmania University Hyderabad in 1989.

Following his enrolment as an Advocate in September 1989, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao continued to excel in his field. He furthered his legal education by completing his LL.M. degree from the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, in 1991. During his time at Cambridge, he was honoured with the Cambridge Common Wealth Scholarship, the Bank of Credit and Commerce International Scholarship, and the Pegasus Scholarship by the Scholarship Trust, London.

Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao was elevated as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh in June 2012. He later served as the acting Chief Justice for the State of Telangana from August 31, 2021. Prior to his current appointment, he also held the position of a Judge in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Notably, Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao hails from a family with a strong legal background. His father, Mr. Justice M. Jagannadha Rao, served as a former Judge of the Supreme Court of India from 1997 to 2000 and as the Chairman of the Law Commission of India. Furthermore, his grandfather also served as a Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh from 1960 to 1961, adding to his family’s legacy in the field of law.