Proposal for Recruitment of 2900 Teachers in Himachal Pradesh Reaches Finance Department

The Elementary Education Department’s proposal for the direct recruitment of 2900 teachers is expected to be approved in the upcoming cabinet meeting on May 17. The proposal, prepared on the instructions of Education Minister Rohit Thakur, has already reached the Finance Department for approval.

The cabinet sub-committee had recently reported that 12,000 teaching positions are vacant in schools across the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu intervened in the matter and instructed the recruitment to be done under the recruitment and promotion rules only.

The Education Department swung into action and prepared the proposal for the direct recruitment of teachers. The recruitment process is expected to be approved soon, and the Education Department will fill the 2900 teaching positions through direct recruitment.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur had previously stated the proposal’s intent to be brought up in the cabinet meeting. With the Finance Department’s expected approval on Monday, the recruitment process may be officially approved in the cabinet meeting on May 17.