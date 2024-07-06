Governor Highlights Importance of NEP; Pro-Chancellor Manoj Gaur Encourages Graduates to Make a Difference

Waknaghat/Solan — Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT) celebrated its 6th Convocation ceremony, conferring degrees upon 3,125 students, including 2,605 undergraduates, 305 MTech graduates, 66 dual degree holders, and 149 PhD scholars.

Governor and Chancellor of JUIT Shiv Pratap Shukla, in his convocation address, inspired the graduates with a quote from Arnold H. Glasow: “Success is not the result of spontaneous combustion. You must set yourself on fire.” He emphasized that convocation signifies both an end and a new beginning, urging graduates to lead the way in this transformative era with the skills and knowledge they have acquired.

“Convocation is more than a ceremony; it is a rite of passage. It signifies the end of one chapter and the beginning of another,” said Shukla. He praised JUIT for its role in shaping the students’ futures and highlighted the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Pro-Chancellor Manoj Gaur encouraged the graduates to seek success beyond material wealth and professional recognition. “Cultivate a thirst for knowledge that knows no bounds, nurture a spirit of compassion that transcends borders, and embrace future challenges with unwavering resolve,” Gaur advised.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. R.K. Sharma expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders, including parents and students, for their support in making JUIT a world-class university. He presented the annual report, highlighting key achievements such as NAAC accreditation with an A+ Grade for five years, JUIT’s ranking in the QS Asia University Rankings 2024, and the World University Rankings 2024 by Times Higher Education. Sharma also noted the university’s excellent placement records, patents, publications, and other recent academic and research accomplishments.