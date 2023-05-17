Move Aims to Ensure Quality Education and Overcome Shortage of Teaching Staff

Deck clear for filling vacant teacher vacancies in government schools, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has given the green light to fill a staggering 5291 vacant teaching positions in the elementary education department. This decision comes as a ray of hope for the students of the state who have been grappling with a shortage of teachers and subpar educational facilities for far too long.

The 5291 vacant posts include 1070 TGT (Arts), 776 TGT (Non-Medical), 430 TGT (Medical), 494 Shastri, and 2521 Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs). With the new recruitment drive, the state government aims to provide better learning opportunities to students and overcome the challenges of understaffed schools.

The decision is also expected to generate new job opportunities for qualified individuals and give a much-needed boost to the state’s economy. The recruitment process is expected to start soon, and the new teaching staff will be appointed on a merit basis, ensuring the best candidates are selected.

In addition to the recruitment of new teaching staff, the Cabinet has also decided to establish Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day Boarding Schools in every assembly segment of the state, starting with 13 sites identified in the first phase. These schools will provide modern facilities such as hi-tech smart classrooms, playfields, and open play areas for pre-primary and primary wing children during their day-boarding time.

Overall, the Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to fill the vacant teaching positions and establish new model day boarding schools is a significant step towards providing quality education to all students in the state. It is a positive development that is sure to benefit students, teachers, and the state’s education system as a whole.