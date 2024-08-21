Solan – The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a new initiative that will send students abroad for exposure visits alongside their teachers. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced this program during his visit to Solan, where he also detailed other educational and sports reforms.

As part of this initiative, 200 teachers have already been sent to Singapore for an exposure visit to improve their teaching practices. Next year, the government plans to extend similar opportunities to students, allowing them to gain international experience and learn from different educational environments.

This program is part of a larger effort to enhance educational standards in the state. The Chief Minister also announced that the government will allocate funds to complete the construction of educational institutions that are at least 60 percent finished. These projects are expected to be completed within the next two years, which will improve the infrastructure of schools across Himachal Pradesh.

Additionally, the state government is increasing support for sports. The diet allowance for athletes has been raised to Rs. 400 for state-level competitions, Rs. 300 for district-level, and Rs. 240 for block-level events. Athletes competing outside the state will now receive Rs. 500. The government is also improving travel facilities for players and introducing new tournaments for the under-14 age group.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has dropped to 18th place in national education rankings. To address this, the government is implementing reforms, including the introduction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in rural areas. These schools will be equipped with smart classrooms, audio-visual aids, and sports facilities.

CM Sukhu shared his own experiences of studying in government schools and emphasized the importance of quality education. The new exposure visit program for students and teachers is expected to help improve educational outcomes and provide valuable global experiences for the state’s students.