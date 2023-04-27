Shimla: Education Minister Rohit Thakur issued a statement today, contradicting reports in some newspapers regarding the appointment of teachers on an ad hoc basis. He acknowledged that the shortage of teachers in the department has been a longstanding issue but emphasized that the State Government is committed to taking appropriate action to address this problem.

Thakur stated that the State Government aims to fill up the vacant posts of teachers through the H.P Public Service Commission, batch-wise recruitment, promotion, and rationalization of staff. This will ensure that the study of students does not suffer due to the lack of teachers. Currently, over 12,000 posts of teaching staff are vacant in the state, primarily in far-flung and tribal areas.

The education minister highlighted that the recruitment of teachers will be based on merit and in the best interests of the students to ensure quality education. The State Government is committed to maintaining transparency in the recruitment process across all departments, including the Education Department, Thakur added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has clarified that the state government will no longer recruit temporary teachers and announced to recruit the teachers only through the Public Service Commission, ensuring transparency and fairness in the hiring process.