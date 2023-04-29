In a significant development, the Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a committee to recommend a Recruitment Agency and a transparent, fair and impartial process for appointment to all Class III posts/services. The first meeting of the Committee was held today, with all the members of the Committee present. The Committee is chaired by Deepak Sanan, IAS (Retd.) and comprises Ajay Sharma, IFS (Retd.), Dev Raj Sharma, DDG Indian Coast Guard (Retd.) and Mukesh Repaswal (Director IT and Secretary to the Committee).

The Committee has been mandated to focus on using modern technology to simplify the recruitment process and provide a holistic solution to the various issues related to the recruitment process. It will aim to reduce redundancy in multiple examination processes and overall simplification of the process of recruitment while also ensuring impartiality and fiscal prudence.

To fulfill its mandate, the Committee will gather in-depth background material on the recruitment processes adopted by various departments/organisations engaging in recruitment in Himachal Pradesh. It will also study the systems adopted in progressive states and the best practices existing across the country and internationally for holding large-scale examinations for merit-based selection.

The Committee expects to submit its report to the State Government within the prescribed time frame. The second meeting of the Committee is scheduled for 23rd May 2023 to review the progress on the various background details being collated to inform the work of the Committee.

This move is expected to streamline the recruitment process for Class III posts in Himachal Pradesh and make it more efficient, transparent and impartial. It will also help job seekers to easily apply for government jobs in Himachal Pradesh.