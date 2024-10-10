Education Department Initiates Preparations for JBT, TGT, and C&V Vacancies

Shimla – The recruitment process for 2800 posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and C&V teachers in Himachal Pradesh will commence after Diwali. The Education Department has already begun preparations, and recommendations will soon be sent to the State Selection Commission in Hamirpur for the direct recruitment of these posts.

Acting on instructions from Education Minister Rohit Thakur, the department is currently revising the rules related to the recruitment process. By the end of this month, the Recruitment and Promotion Rules (R&P Rules) will be finalized and forwarded to the Commission, paving the way for the release of an official advertisement. The department has set a target to appoint 2800 new teachers in the academic session 2025-26.

Speaking on the development, Education Minister Rohit Thakur highlighted that appointments to approximately 2500 JBT and TGT positions have already been made on a batch-wise basis. The direct recruitment process had been delayed due to the dissolution of the State Selection Commission. However, with the Commission now functioning smoothly, the Education Department is expediting the hiring process. “Departmental officials have been tasked with finalizing the rules related to direct recruitment,” Thakur said.

Officials from the department indicated that adjustments are being made to the recruitment rules, particularly in response to teachers previously hired through school management committees. Discussions are currently underway with the Law and Finance departments to finalize these changes. The revised rules are expected to be ready within two weeks and will be sent for the approval of the Education Minister. Once the government approves, the department will formally request the State Selection Commission to begin the recruitment process.

The state cabinet has already approved the filling of 2800 posts through direct recruitment, which is now set to proceed after the necessary formalities are completed.