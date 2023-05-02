To protect apple farmers from exploitation by transporters, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to introduce a weight-based transportation system for apples. Under the new system, which will be implemented from this year’s apple season, the fare for apple transportation will be fixed on the basis of per kilometer per kg.

Previously, the transportation rates were fixed on the basis of boxes, which resulted in many farmers being exploited by transporters who charged high rates. To save on transportation costs, some farmers would pack extra layers of apples in the boxes, which affected the quality of the produce.

With the introduction of the weight-based system, the government hopes to ensure that farmers receive fair prices for their produce and are not exploited by transporters. Deputy commissioners will be responsible for implementing the system at the sub-divisional level and taking action against those who flout the rules.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that the weight-based system would help reduce the cost of transportation and benefit farmers. The new system could also lead to a reduction in apple fares from Shimla to Delhi by half, with a 24 kg box of apples now expected to cost only Rs 48 to 60.