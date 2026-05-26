The Himachal Pradesh government is exploring the possibility of introducing Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for payments made to apple growers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in a move aimed at ensuring quicker and transparent financial support to horticulturalists.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued the directions while chairing a meeting of the Horticulture Department in Shimla on Monday evening. He asked officers to examine the feasibility of transferring payments directly into the bank accounts of growers through the DBT system, replacing the existing non-cash payment mechanism followed under MIS procurement.

The Chief Minister said timely payment to growers was essential and added that the proposed system would particularly benefit small and marginal apple growers by strengthening their financial condition during the harvesting season.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed the department to assess the estimated apple production for the ongoing season and begin advance preparations to facilitate horticulturalists. Officials informed that around 132 collection centres would be established across the state this year for the procurement of apples under the MIS.

Sh. Sukhu instructed officers to ensure hassle-free arrangements at the collection centres and directed the department to make adequate arrangements so that growers do not face inconvenience while selling culled apples.

The Chief Minister also stressed effective management and marketing of horticulture produce. He asked the department to improve the marketing of apple juice concentrate and other products prepared by the Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation to make the institution financially stronger.

He further directed the department to increase the number of auction centres for faster disposal and sale of produce. Emphasising transparency, the Chief Minister instructed officers to digitise the entire procurement process.