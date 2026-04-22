New Apple Variety Promises Better Colour in Fog-Prone Areas

A chance observation by a progressive orchardist in Shimla district has led to the development and official registration of a new apple variety, offering fresh hope to apple growers struggling with poor fruit colour in fog-prone regions.

The Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority has registered the farmer variety as ‘Kanwar Majholi Selection-1’, recognising the efforts of Late Joginder Singh Kanwar from Majholi village in Kathog area and scientists from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry.

The development traces back to 2016, when Kanwar noticed unusually early-maturing, dark-coloured apples on a single branch of a 47-year-old Red Delicious tree in his orchard. The fruits were visibly different from others on the same tree, prompting him to inform scientists at the Regional Horticulture Research and Training Station (RHRTS), Mashobra.

A scientific team led by Dr. Dinesh Singh Thakur and Dr. Neena Chauhan visited the orchard in 2017 and identified the variation as a branch mutation. The scientists isolated budwood from the mutated branch and grafted it onto dwarfing M9 rootstock to test the stability of the traits and fruit quality. The variety was then studied for four to five years under controlled conditions at Mashobra.

Dr. Devina Vaidya, Director of Research at the university, said the institution initiated the process to secure protection of the variety under farmers’ rights and submitted the application for registration. She added that scientists remained involved in documenting and evaluating the variety since its identification, leading to its eventual approval.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel said the registration reflects the university’s focus on recognising farmer innovations and supporting them for wider benefit. He noted that the variety retains key qualities of Red Delicious but stands out for its early maturity and intense dark colour.

He added that the variety could be a viable option for apple growers in fog-prone areas where achieving uniform fruit colour remains a challenge. With the consent of the farmer’s family, the variety is currently undergoing multi-location trials under the name ‘Kanwar Red’ to assess its performance in different agro-climatic conditions.